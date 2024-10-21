New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to lift ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Dubai: New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs in the final to lift the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday night.

Batting first, crucial contributions by Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday and Suzie Bates propelled New Zealand to 158/5 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa managed 126 runs in allotted overs losing 9 wickets.

The Proteas started well as the opening duo added 51 runs in 6.5 overs. They lost both openers Tazmin Brits (17) and Laura Wolvaardt (33) in space of 14 balls. Then wickets started to fall quickly.

Earlier, Kerr scored 43, Halliday hammered a 38 off 28 balls while Suzie Bates scored 32 as New Zealand posted a decent total in their second-ever final in the event.

Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates, on the night she moved past Mithali Raj to reach the milestone for most appearances in Women’s international cricket (334), opened the innings for New Zealand and started off strong with the former scoring two boundaries off Marizanne Kapp’s over.

Brief scores: New Zealand 158/5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38, Suzie Bates 32; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-31) beat South Africa 126/9 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 33, Amelia Kerr 3/24, Rosemary Mair 3/25) Agencies

