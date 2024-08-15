India captain Rohit Sharma rises to second in ICC Men’s ODI rankings

Dubai: India captain Rohit Sharma has moved up to second spot after firing with the bat in the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka while Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam remains on top in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings. In a series where not many batters were able to find their footing, Rohit Sharma ended as the top scorer of the series with 157 runs to his name with an average of 52.33 and a strike-rate of 141.44 with two half-centuries.

Rohit’s move up the leader board can also be credited to vice-captain Shubman Gill’s struggles with the bat in Sri Lanka. The 24-year only managed to score at an average of 19 across the three game series whilst scoring 57 rubs. Behind Gill, Virat Kohli maintained his place at the fourth spot in the rankings despite raking in similar numbers with 58 runs in the series. Kohli shares the spot with Ireland’s Harry Tector who has a rating of 746. IANS

