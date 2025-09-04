India Captain Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out Of CAFA Nations Cup With Jaw Injury

New Delhi: India skipper Sandesh Jhingan will return to India on Wednesday after having suffered a jaw injury in the 0-3 defeat against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup. Jhingan suffered the injury during the first half of the game but continued on the pitch and played the entire 90 minutes, once again proving to be a true warrior for the Men in Blue.

“Defender Sandesh Jhingan had sustained an injury during India’s #CAFANationsCup2025 match against IR Iran, and has been ruled out of the remaining matches.He will return to India today,” posted Indian Football on ‘X’. Jhingan’s injury will be closely monitored as he also stands to be a vital player for FC Goa who begin their AFC II campaign against Al-Zawraa SC on September 17. IANS

