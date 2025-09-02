CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India go down fighting to IR Iran

Hisor: India suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of IR Iran in their second match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday. After a goalless first half, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (60’) put Iran in the lead, before substitutes Ali Alipour (89’) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6’) added two late goals to hand the Asian giants the three points.

Defending champions Iran, ranked 113 spots above India (133rd) in the FIFA Rankings, pegged the Blue Tigers back from the start, drawing some early saves from India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. IANS

