India Championship Golf: Shubhanka shines with 66; Fleetwood takes the lead on Day 2

New Delhi: Shubhankar Sharma’s grand comeback cheered up Indian fans in the second round of the US$4 million DP World India Championship 2025 being played at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC). Two-time DP World Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma (74-66) produced a bogey-free six-under 66 to gain 67 spots and end the day in tied 32nd place as the highest-placed Indian at a total of four-under 140. PGTI winner Dhruv Sheoran (68-73), as well as multiple international winners Shiv Kapur (72-69) and Anirban Lahiri (70-71), were the next best Indians in tied 41st position at three-under 141.

Two-time PGTI winner Abhinav Lohan (70-72) was the fifth and last Indian to make the cut as he totalled two-under 142 to be placed tied 58th.

The biggest international names at the tournament dominated the leaderboard as Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (68-64) struck a 64 on day two to enjoy the halfway lead at 12-under 132. Former Open champions Brian Harman (68-65) of the United States and Shane Lowry (64-69) of Ireland were tied second at 11-under 133.

Five-time Major winner, world no. 2 and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy (69-69) of Northern Ireland closed the day in tied 17th place at six-under 138. A total of 66 players made the halfway cut, which came down at two-under 142.

Shubhankar Sharma, who was overnight tied 99th after an ordinary first round of 74, had a contrasting second round on Friday where he made birdies on three out of the four par-5s and sank a couple of birdie putts from a range of 15 to 18 feet. IANS

