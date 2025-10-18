ISSF World Championship Shotgun 2025: Sandhu wins men's trap bronze at Athens

New Delhi: Around 31 years after he shot his first junior world championship and 27 years after he shot his first senior world title, Zoravar Singh Sandhu of India, at the ripe young age of 48, clinched the men’s trap bronze at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun 2025.

Shooting at the Malakasa Shooting Range in Athens, Greece, on Friday, the Indian overcame rain, shadows, and the most unsuitable bib number to nail down 31 of the first 40 targets in the 50-shot final. He finished behind former Olympic champion and now world champion Josip Glasnovic of Croatia, who won gold with 44 hits, and junior world champion Andres Garcia of Spain, who won silver with a score of 39. Saturday will be the final day of competition, where the final medals will also be decided with the newest Olympic event, the Trap Mixed Team, on the roster. India has two teams in contention and will aim for a second medal from the championship. IANS

