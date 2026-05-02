India Climb to Third in ICC Test Rankings as Australia Tighten Grip on Top Spot

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team has moved up to third place in the latest ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings following the annual update, overtaking England in a shift driven by the recalibration of match weightings.

The annual rankings update, which factors in all matches played since May 2025 at full value and reduces the impact of older results to 50 per cent, has reshaped the standings just below the top two.

Australia remain firmly at the top with 131 rating points, extending their dominance with a slight three-point gain. Right behind them, reigning World Test Champions South Africa also held steady at second place, improving to 119 points.

The key change came in the battle for third place. India climbed one spot to reach 104 points, pushing past England, who dropped to fourth with 102 points after losing the benefit of several earlier series results. Those included past home wins against New Zealand and South Africa, along with a series sweep in Pakistan, which have now fallen outside the full-weightage window. IANS

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