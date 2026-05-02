Late Strikes Sink FC Goa as Jamshedpur FC Go Top of ISL Standings

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC secured a crucial 2-0 victory against FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Friday. After a goalless first half dominated by Jamshedpur, Mohammed Sanan broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, before Madih Talal sealed the win deep into stoppage time.

The Red Miners moved to the top of the table with 21 points from 11 matches, while FC Goa slipped to third with 19 points. Talal was named the Player of the Match for his commanding display in midfield and decisive late goal.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle named an unchanged side following their 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez made one enforced change, bringing in midfielder Mohammed Yasir in place of the injured Dejan Dražic. IANS

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