Juventus, AC Milan snap blips with home wins in Serie A

TURIN: AC Milan and Juventus returned to winning ways on Sunday night, as Fiorentina held Napoli and high-flying Como suffered a shock defeat to Frosinone in the latest round of fixtures of the Serie A.

Milan beat Lecce 3-0 at the San Siro to rise to fifth, two points behind early pace-setters Roma, Inter and Lazio.

Juventus returned to form with a 2-0 home win over Atalanta as Francisco Conceicao and Gleison Bremer struck either side of half-time.

The comfortable victory relieved pressure on Milan head coach Ruben Amorim after a three-match winless run in all competitions had stalled his side’s early progress.

Christian Pulisic marked his first start of the season with his first Milan goal of 2026, making the breakthrough in the 14th minute with an exquisite finish.

Adrien Rabiot scored at the end of a flowing move after the break, before substitute Diego Moreira struck with his third goal in two league games.

Juventus had picked up one point in its previous two league games but went in front in the 28th minute in Turin when Conceicao scored his first goal of the season with a low shot.

Also Read: Torres and Marquinhos strike late as PSG edge Marseille in Ligue 1 thriller