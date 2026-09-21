India clinch first Asian Games 2026 medal as women’s 10m air rifle team win silver

Nagoya: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa K. Vinod won India’s first medal of the Asian Games 2026, as they combined to clinch the silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team event on Sunday.

The Indian trio totalled 1898.0 points after six series of shooting each at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

China’s Zifei Wang, Jiayu Han and Yuchen Du won gold with a world-record aggregate score of 1904.2, while Japan (Hinata Taichi, Misaki Nobata and Shiori Hirata) bagged bronze with 1897.1 points. Agencies

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