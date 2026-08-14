India Clinches Historic Commonwealth Fencing Championships with 35-Medal Haul

Lagos: The Indian fencing contingent created history by winning the overall championship title at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2026. Team India completed a spectacular four-day campaign with an unprecedented total of 35 medals—13 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze across both U-23 and senior competitions. The historic victory culminated with an overwhelming performance in the senior team competitions. Indian fencers asserted absolute supremacy across all disciplines, capturing five gold medals out of the six contested team events. This remarkable final sweep cemented India’s position at the top of the leaderboards and officially earned the country the prestigious Wilkinson Sword Trophy — awarded since 1982 by the Commonwealth Fencing Federation to the nation with the best overall results. IANS

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