India coach Gautam Gambhir seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha ahead of the side’s home T20 World Cup campaign. He was accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Hargovindbhai Kotak. The Men in Blue will start their title defence on Saturday against the USA when the two sides square off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, Gambhir visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand and offered prayers at the historic shrine. After concluding the third game, Gambhir, along with Team India players, visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, before the fourth T20I. IANS

