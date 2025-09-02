India conclude preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam ahead of Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Visakhapatnam: India have wrapped up their week-long preparatory camp for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Apart from skill-based training and emphasis on fitness, the players went through various match-stimulation training in the build-up to the marquee event.

Opener Pratika Rawal expressed confidence in the team’s batting depth. “We had different scenarios. Most of us were able to do it and I think it’s a very good start. I mean, few of us batted brilliantly. I think the amount of depth this team has, I am pretty sure it’s going to be great for us,” she said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media handles on Monday.

Pratika also highlighted the team’s growing camaraderie as a key takeaway from the preparatory camp. “I feel like the way that we are bonding right now, it’s amazing. The girls are understanding each other’s perspective, which is a very good sign. So, our team looks united,” she added. IANS

