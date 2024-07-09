India Creates History with Double ICC Player of the Month Wins for Bumrah and Mandhana

NEW DELHI: India has become the first nation to secure both the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month Awards in single cycle. The accolades were announced on Tuesday July 9. They celebrated the exceptional performances of Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana.

Jasprit Bumrah was honored for his pivotal role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. His stellar performances were particularly during crucial moments. They earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Bumrah emerged victorious over his captain Rohit Sharma. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who was also shortlisted for the honor. His game-changing spells in the final were instrumental in India's success. Bumrah claimed 15 wickets in 8 matches. Just two short of the top wicket-takers Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

In the final against South Africa in Barbados Bumrah showcased his prowess by taking critical wicket and stemming the flow of runs in his last two overs. His efforts ensured India defended their total of 177. They secured a seven-run victory. It was their first ICC trophy in 13 years. Reflecting, Bumrah expressed "To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special. I will carry those memories with me forever." He also congratulated his captain and Gurbaz. Both had outstanding performances during the same period.

Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand clinched her first ICC Player of the Month award following a stellar batting display against South Africa at home. Mandhana's impressive run included two centuries in India's ODI series win in Bengaluru last month. She narrowly missed a hat-trick of hundreds. She fell just short with a score of 90 in the final match. This performance contributed to India's series-clinching victory.

Mandhana amassed 343 runs at an average of 114.33 and a strike rate exceeding 100. This earned her the Player of the Series title. Her remarkable performance outshone England’s Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne. These players were in contention for the Player of the Month award.