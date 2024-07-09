Assam: Kaziranga National Park Devastated by Floods; Extensive Rescue Efforts Underway

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park has faced significant flooding inundating several camps and affecting park operations across various divisions, including Biswanath Wildlife Division and Nagaon Wildlife Division as of 9 July 2024. The floods have led to extensive rescue efforts. A total of 238 animals were rescued. This includes Hog Deer Swamp Deer, Indian Hare Rhesus Macaque, Otter (Pup) Rhino, Elephant Sambar, Jungle Cat and Scops Owl. Despite these efforts 138 animals have lost their lives due to drowning, vehicle collisions and other flood-related incidents.

Among the rescued animals 53 have been successfully treated. They were released back into the wild. Meanwhile, 25 remain under care. Tragically despite the best efforts of park authorities and rescue teams, the death toll among the animals continues to rise.

The water levels at key points such as Dhansiri Mukh Passighat, Dibrugarh Neamatighat, Numaligarh and Tezpur are fluctuating around danger levels. This poses ongoing challenges to rescue and relief operations. Park authorities are closely monitoring the situation. They are working with wildlife experts and rescue teams to mitigate the impact on park's diverse wildlife.

Similarly, the broader flood situation in Assam has taken severe turn, affecting numerous districts and leading to widespread displacement and damage. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) as of 9:00 AM on July 9 2024, several rivers are flowing above danger levels. These include the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat. Also at Tezpur Guwahati and Dhubri. Other rivers, such as the Burhidihing at Chenimari the Dikhou at Sivasagar, the Disang at Nanglamuraghat the Kopili at Dharamtul and the Kushiyara at Karimganj, are also above critical levels.

The floods have affected 91 revenue circles. Also 3154 villages, impacting approximately 1.88 million people. In response 245 relief camps have been established providing shelter to 48,124 individuals. The Assam state authorities are working tirelessly to provide aid. Also manage the crisis with focus on both human and wildlife relief efforts.

The situation remains critical. Ongoing monitoring and collaboration among various agencies to address the challenges posed by the floods. The resilience of the affected communities and the dedication of the rescue teams are vital in navigating this devastating natural disaster.