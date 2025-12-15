India Crowned Squash World Cup Champions

CHENNAI: India made history by winning the Squash World Cup for the first time after a dominant 3-0 victory over Hong Kong, China in the final in Chennai on Sunday. The triumph was powered by a series of commanding performances from the Indian contingent.

Abhay Singh set the tone with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Alex Lau, showcasing precision, agility, and mental toughness to give India an early edge. In the women’s opener, national champion Joshna Chinappa delivered a brilliant display, defeating Ka Yi Lee 3-1. Chinappa’s tactical play and sharp shot-making kept her in control throughout, giving the Indian side a strong start in the final.

With both players in top form, India never looked back, asserting dominance across the matches. The historic win marks the country’s maiden appearance on the Squash World Cup podium as champions and highlights the rise of Indian squash on the global stage. Agencies

