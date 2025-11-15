Rathika Suthanthira Seelan wins Bondi Open squash

NEW DELHI: Top-seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bagged the second PSA title of her career at the Bondi Open squash in Sydney on Friday, defeating fourth seed Kiwi Maiden-Lee Coe 3-0 in the final. It was the 24-year-old Tamil Nadu player’s third Challenger final of the year and the second this week following a runner-up finish in the NSW Open, as she rose to the occasion, closing it out with an 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 victory to win the tournament without dropping a game. Agencies

