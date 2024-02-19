Sports

India crush England in epic 434-runs victory; Jaiswal’s double ton, Jadeja’s 5-wicket haul help India to take 2-1 lead

Rajkot: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a phenomenal unbeaten double-century while local lad Ravindra Jadeja followed up his first-innings century with a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings as India hammered England by 434 runs in the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 due to back cramps on Day Three, remained unbeaten on a career-best score of 214 off 236 balls. He hit 14 fours and 12 sixes and levelled with Wasim Akram for the world record for most sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal is also the first Test player to hit 20 sixes in a series. With his smooth power game enthralling fans under bright sunshine, Jaiswal is now the leading run-getter in the ongoing series and also became the third-youngest player to smash two double-centuries in Tests, behind Vinod Kambli and Don Bradman.

On the other hand, Gill made a fine 91 while Sarfaraz piled on the misery for England’s inexperienced spin bowlers by making 68 – his second fifty on Test debut, becoming the fourth Indian batter to do so. Sarfaraz and Jaiswal, who come from the same school in Mumbai, produced plenty of fireworks in their entertaining 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 26.2 overs as India declared on 430/4, showing that the future of Indian Test cricket batting is indeed very bright.

Given a mammoth 557 to chase, England crumbled under the pressure of runs and were skittled out for 122 in 39.4 overs, with Jadeja taking 5-41. The result gave India their biggest win by runs in Tests to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. IANS

Scoreboard  

India: 1st innings - 445,

England: 1st innings- 319

India: 2nd innings -

Yashasvi Jaiswal                          not out                             214

*Rohit Sharma                             lbw b Root   19               

Shubman Gill                               run out (Hartley)              91               

Rajat Patidar                               c Ahmed b Hartley           0                 

Kuldeep Yadav                            c Root b Ahmed              27               

Sarfaraz Khan                             not out                             68               

Extras: 11;               Total:                              430-4 dec (98)

FOW: Sharma (30-1, 11.3), Patidar (191-2, 47.4), Gill (246-3, 64),  Yadav (258-4, 71.4)

Bowling:                  

James Anderson     13                1                  78                0                 

Joe Root                  27                3                  111              1                 

Tom Hartley            23                2                  78                1                 

Mark Wood              10                0                  46                0                 

Rehan Ahmed         25                1                  108              1

England: 2nd innings:

Zak Crawley            lbw b Bumrah                  11

Ben Duckett             run out (Jurel)                 4

Ollie Pope                c Rohit b Jadeja               3

Joe Root                  lbw b Jadeja                    7

Jonny Bairstow        lbw b Jadeja                    4

*Ben Stokes             lbw b Kuldeep                  15

Ben Foakes             c Jurel b Jadeja               16

Rehan Ahmed         c Siraj b Kuldeep             0

Tom Hartley            b Ashwin                          16

Mark Wood              c Jaiswal b Jadeja            33

James Anderson                         not out         1

Extras: 12; Total:    122-10 (39.4)

FOW: Duckett (15-1, 6.1), Crawley (18-2, 8.2), Pope (20-3, 9.4), Bairstow (28-4, 11.1), Root (50-5, 21.5), *Stokes (50-6, 22.5), Ahmed (50-7, 24.4), Foakes (82-8, 35.5), Hartley (91-9, 36.1), Wood (122-10, 39.4)

Bowling:                  

Jasprit Bumrah        8                  1                  18                1                 

Mohammed Siraj5   2                  16                0                 

Ravindra Jadeja      12.4             4                  41                5                 

Kuldeep Yadav        8                  2                  19                2                 

R Ashwin                 6                  3                  19                1

