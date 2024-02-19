India crush England in epic 434-runs victory; Jaiswal’s double ton, Jadeja’s 5-wicket haul help India to take 2-1 lead

Rajkot: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a phenomenal unbeaten double-century while local lad Ravindra Jadeja followed up his first-innings century with a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings as India hammered England by 434 runs in the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 due to back cramps on Day Three, remained unbeaten on a career-best score of 214 off 236 balls. He hit 14 fours and 12 sixes and levelled with Wasim Akram for the world record for most sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal is also the first Test player to hit 20 sixes in a series. With his smooth power game enthralling fans under bright sunshine, Jaiswal is now the leading run-getter in the ongoing series and also became the third-youngest player to smash two double-centuries in Tests, behind Vinod Kambli and Don Bradman.

On the other hand, Gill made a fine 91 while Sarfaraz piled on the misery for England’s inexperienced spin bowlers by making 68 – his second fifty on Test debut, becoming the fourth Indian batter to do so. Sarfaraz and Jaiswal, who come from the same school in Mumbai, produced plenty of fireworks in their entertaining 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 26.2 overs as India declared on 430/4, showing that the future of Indian Test cricket batting is indeed very bright.

Given a mammoth 557 to chase, England crumbled under the pressure of runs and were skittled out for 122 in 39.4 overs, with Jadeja taking 5-41. The result gave India their biggest win by runs in Tests to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. IANS

Scoreboard

India: 1st innings - 445,

England: 1st innings- 319

India: 2nd innings -

Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 214

*Rohit Sharma lbw b Root 19

Shubman Gill run out (Hartley) 91

Rajat Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0

Kuldeep Yadav c Root b Ahmed 27

Sarfaraz Khan not out 68

Extras: 11; Total: 430-4 dec (98)

FOW: Sharma (30-1, 11.3), Patidar (191-2, 47.4), Gill (246-3, 64), Yadav (258-4, 71.4)

Bowling:

James Anderson 13 1 78 0

Joe Root 27 3 111 1

Tom Hartley 23 2 78 1

Mark Wood 10 0 46 0

Rehan Ahmed 25 1 108 1

England: 2nd innings:

Zak Crawley lbw b Bumrah 11

Ben Duckett run out (Jurel) 4

Ollie Pope c Rohit b Jadeja 3

Joe Root lbw b Jadeja 7

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Jadeja 4

*Ben Stokes lbw b Kuldeep 15

Ben Foakes c Jurel b Jadeja 16

Rehan Ahmed c Siraj b Kuldeep 0

Tom Hartley b Ashwin 16

Mark Wood c Jaiswal b Jadeja 33

James Anderson not out 1

Extras: 12; Total: 122-10 (39.4)

FOW: Duckett (15-1, 6.1), Crawley (18-2, 8.2), Pope (20-3, 9.4), Bairstow (28-4, 11.1), Root (50-5, 21.5), *Stokes (50-6, 22.5), Ahmed (50-7, 24.4), Foakes (82-8, 35.5), Hartley (91-9, 36.1), Wood (122-10, 39.4)

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 8 1 18 1

Mohammed Siraj5 2 16 0

Ravindra Jadeja 12.4 4 41 5

Kuldeep Yadav 8 2 19 2

R Ashwin 6 3 19 1

