India crush Kiwis, storm into Super Six of U19 World Cup

Bulawayo: India cruised into the Super Six stage of the U19 World Cup 2026, finishing as Group B toppers after a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in a rain-interrupted game at Bulawayo on Saturday.

With two rain delays reducing the contest to 37 overs a side, the equation never really bothered India. Chasing a modest target, the young batters played with freedom and confidence, racing to 130 for 3 in just 13.3 overs.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre set the tone with a classy 53, mixing composure with attacking strokes, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s quickfire 40 kept the pressure firmly on the bowlers. The chase was wrapped up before New Zealand could even think of a comeback.

Earlier, it was the bowlers who laid the foundation. After opting to field, India struck regularly and never allowed New Zealand to settle. RS Ambrish starred with the ball, grabbing four wickets, while Henil Patel provided excellent support with three as the Kiwis were bowled out for 135 in 36.2 overs.

New Zealand simply couldn’t stitch together partnerships, undone by India’s disciplined and energetic attack. All in all, it was a complete performance as India marched confidently into the next round. Agencies

Also Read: U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: Mahboob Khan to lead Afghanistan