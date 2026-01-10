U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: Mahboob Khan to lead Afghanistan

Kabul: Afghanistan have announced their 15-member squad for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 with Mahboob Khan leading the side that boasts a host of talented players.

Afghanistan had secured their spot in the marquee tournament by clinching the Asia Qualifier last year, during which they enjoyed an unbeaten run. They would squeeze past Nepal on net run rate to confirm their qualification.

Later last year, Afghanistan got the better of Nepal at the U19 Asia Cup, with Uzairullah Niazai coming to the fore with a vital knock of 61, ICC reports. IANS

