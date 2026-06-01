India defeat Korea 3-1 to stay unbeaten atop Pool A at Women’s U18 Asia Cup

Kakamigahara: The Indian women’s team registered a convincing 3-1 victory over Korea in their second Pool A match of the U18 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Riding on goals from Nousheen Naz, Shruti Kumari and Kiran Ekka, India maintained their winning momentum in the tournament following their opening-day triumph over Malaysia.

Having won their opening two matches against Malaysia and Korea, India now sit atop the Pool A standings with six points and will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Singapore in their final Pool A fixture on June 2. IANS

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