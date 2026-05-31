Naz double strike lifts India to 2-1 win over Malaysia in U18 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup Pool A clash

Kakamigahara: The Indian team began its campaign at the U18 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2026 on a positive note, registering a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia in their opening Pool A encounter on Saturday. Fifteen-year-old forward Nousheen Naz emerged as the star of the match, scoring both goals for India and earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award for her match-winning performance. Her clinical finishing helped India secure all three points in a closely contested fixture.

The win places India second in Pool A behind Korea. Both teams have collected three points from their opening matches, with Korea occupying the top spot on goal difference

India will now turn their attention to a crucial pool-stage clash against Korea on Sunday as they aim to continue their winning momentum and strengthen their position in the tournament standings. IANS

Also Read: India Women Fall 2-3 to Australia in Final Test as Hockey Series Ends in 2-2 Draw