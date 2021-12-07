India demolish Kiwis for biggest home win

Russia clinch Davis Cup title



MADRID: World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev once again came up with breath-taking tennis as he guided the Russian Tennis Federation to the Davis Cup Finals title against Croatia here.



The US Open champion this year did not drop a set at the tournament, overcoming Marin Cilic 7-6(7), 6-2 in 89 minutes to secure victory for the Russian Tennis Federation.

Medvedev was strong on serve, firing eight aces and winning 87 per cent (34/39) of points behind his first delivery. It is the third time the Russian Tennis Federation has won the Davis Cup, also triumphing in 2002 and 2006.

"It feels amazing," Medvedev said in his on-court interview on Sunday night.

"I am more happy for the team than myself. We have an amazing team with an amazing atmosphere and I am just happy to be able to be part of this team to win the points we needed. It was an amazing two weeks. I am really happy," Medvedev was quoted as saying by atptour.com.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev had set the wheels in motion, downing Borna Gojo 6-4, 7-6(5) to give the Russian Tennis Federation a 1-0 lead. The 24-year-old did not face a break point and hit 18 winners to win after one hour and 33 minutes.

"It was super tough," Rublev said. "There was a lot of pressure on me. Borna was playing unbelievably for the past two weeks. He has beaten some amazing players and was amazing today. I will enjoy the moment." IANS

Also Read: Rahi Sarnobat reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol

Also Watch:

