India Dominate Asian U-15 Boxing, Top Girls Medal Tally with 27-Podium Haul

Tashkent: India delivered a dominant performance at the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026, finishing with an impressive 27 medals, including 9 gold, 6 silver, and 12 bronze, while topping the U-15 girls medal standings.

The U-15 girls spearheaded the campaign with a stellar 7 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals, while the U-15 boys contributed 2 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

In the 33kg category, Akshita put up a strong fight before settling for silver after a close 2:3 loss to Odina Yusupova (UZB). Anzee (37kg) secured gold with a dominant 5:0 win over Nurzhanat Beknazar (KAZ), while Soniya (40kg) registered an identical 5:0 victory against Bominakhon (UZB).

In 43kg, Tanvi clinched gold after forcing an ABD in the opening round against Han-Hsi Chen (TPE). Hanshika Attri (46kg) continued the strong run with an RSC win in the second round against Sabrina Adilkhanova (KAZ), and Sunaina (58kg) followed with a first-round RSC victory over Mukaddas Zokirova (UZB). Bhumika (61kg) added another gold with an RSC win in the second round against Aiaru Faizullayeva (KAZ). In 64kg, Tannvi finished with silver after a 0:5 loss to Malika Ulugbekova (UZB). Angel (70kg) wrapped up the girls’ campaign on a high, securing gold with a 4:1 win over Khonzodabegim Baratova (UZB).

The U-15 boys added two gold medals to India’s tally. Yash Kumar (33kg) clinched gold with a hard-fought 3:2 victory over Sayat Rakhymberdi (KAZ). Mohd Yasser (58kg) secured the second gold with a narrow 3:2 win against Abdulloh Karimjonov (UZB). IANS

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