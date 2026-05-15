India U-18 hockey squads brace for Australia series in key build-up to Asia Cup 2026

Bhopal: The India U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams are all set to face Australia in a four-match series from May 15 to 20 at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) SAI Central Centre in Bhopal. The series will serve as an important preparation for the Men’s and Women’s U-18 Asia Cup 2026, which will be held in Kakamigahara from May 29.

The upcoming matches will be the first major international assignment for the young Indian teams, who were selected after strong performances in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026. The players have been training at the national coaching camp in Bhopal for the past month under former Indian captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal.

The camp has brought together some of the country’s best young hockey players and helped them prepare as a team ahead of the Australia series and the Asia Cup.

The matches against Australia will give both Indian teams a chance to test their combinations and assess their preparation before the continental tournament in Japan. IANS

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