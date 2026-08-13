India dominate Day 3 at Commonwealth Fencing with five-medal haul

Lagos: The Indian fencing squad delivered another masterclass on the third day of the Commonwealth Fencing Championship, sweeping three gold, one silver a bronze medals across senior individual events.

Dominating the field in senior women’s foil, senior men’s epée, and senior men’s sabre, team India’s stellar Day 3 performance brings the nation’s overall combined medal count to an extraordinary 29 medals, comprising eight gold, seven silver, and 14 bronze. India established immediate dominance in the senior women’s foil category, securing a brilliant gold-silver victory. Kanaglakshmi captured the gold medal following a precise and controlled campaign, while teammate Joys Ashitha took silver to claim the top two spots on the podium ahead of England’s Georgia Green and Emily Goodchild, who won bronze.

The success continued in the senior men’s epee discipline, where Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin put on a commanding display to secure India’s second gold medal of the day. Sherjin outpointed South Africa’s Kruger Pieter, who finished with silver, while Wales’ Burkhardt Marc and South Africa’s Losevsky Sergey shared the bronze medals.

In the senior men’s sabre event, Singh Karan Singh clinched India’s third gold medal of the day with an outstanding final fight against Australia’s Shim Yoongi, who took silver. Teammate Kumaresan Padma Gisho Nidhi added to the medal haul by winning bronze alongside Nigeria’s Akinyosoye Oluwafolayemi. With the championship wrapping up today, the Indian contingent turns its focus towards the final events across foil, epee, and sabre disciplines. Building on the momentum of 29 medals won over the first three days, Team India aims to maintain its dominance and finish the campaign on a high note in Lagos. (IANS)

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