12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia to host 2027 ODI WC matches

Johannesburg: Twelve venues across co-hosts South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, including iconic stadiums like the Wanderers Stadium, Newlands Cricket Ground, Kingsmead Cricket Ground and Boland Park, will host the matches during next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The 50-over mega spectacle, which will have 14 teams participating in a new three-stage format that will deliver more competitive cricket, will feature 57 matches offering greater context, competitiveness and consequence. In 2027, Australia will be defending their ODI World Cup title that they won in India in 2023.

The venues for the mega events were unveiled in a spectacular ceremony in Johannesburg and will include eight cities across South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and Namibia’s capital Windhoek.

The matches in South Africa will be hosted at the Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George’s Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl) and Buffalo Park (Gqeberha City, formerly known as East London).

Zimbabwe will host matches in Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo), and Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls), while Namibia will host its matches at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, the ICC informed in a release on Thursday. IANS

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