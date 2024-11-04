India drop to second place in World Test Championship standings

Mumbai: Following the defeat to New Zealand, India have dropped to second place in World Test Championship standings, with Australia becoming the new table-toppers. India now have 58.33 points percentage, and dropping below Australia’s points percentage of 62.5. New Zealand, meanwhile, regained the fourth spot with 54.55 points percentage.

They topple South Africa, who are now at fifth place, with 54.17 points percentage, after beating Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this week. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, maintain their third spot with 55.56 points percentage. IANS

Scoreboard

New Zealand: 1st innings: 235, India: 1st innings :263

New Zealand: 2nd innings: 174

India: 2nd innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Phillips 5

*Rohit Sharma c Phillips b Henry 11

Shubman Gill b Patel 1

Virat Kohli c Mitchell b Patel 1

Rishabh Pant c Blundell b Patel 64

Sarfaraz Khan c Ravindra b Patel 1

Ravindra Jadeja c Young b Patel 6

Washington Sundar b Patel 12

R Ashwin c Blundell b Phillips 8

Akash Deep b Phillips 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: 12; Total: 121-10 (29.1)

FOW: Sharma (13-1, 3), Gill (16-2, 4), Kohli (18-3, 5.3), Jaiswal (28-4, 6.5), Khan (29-5, 7.1), Jadeja (71-6, 16), Pant (106-7, 21.4), Ashwin (121-8, 28.3), Deep (121-9, 28.4), Sundar (121-10, 29.1)

Bowling:

Matt Henry 3 0 10 1

Ajaz Patel 14.1 1 57 6

Glenn Phillips 12 0 42 3

MOM: Ajaz Patel; MOS: Will Young

Also Read: New Zealand’s upset victory shakes up World Test Championship standings

Also Watch: