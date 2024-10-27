New Zealand’s upset victory shakes up World Test Championship standings

NEW DELHI: India retained their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings, but their points percentage (PCT) took a hit following their 113-run defeat in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday. It was India's fourth loss in the current WTC cycle, causing their PCT to drop from 68.06 to 62.82. As a result, Rohit Sharma and his men are now just 0.32 ahead of Australia (62.50), who occupy the second spot.

After the third Test against New Zealand next week, India will fly Down Under to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has gained more significance now.

India had won 18 consecutive series before this one, and were heavy favourites to win all the matches in their pursuit of a final spot in the WTC.

But, now, to qualify for their third consecutive WTC Final without relying on external results, India must win four of their remaining six matches.

India's loss has opened up the race for the WTC Final, giving the likes of Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand besides Australia, a strong opportunity to qualify for the WTC25 Final next year. Agencies

Also Read: Mitchell Santner’s 13-Wicket Haul Leads New Zealand to Historic Test Series Win Over India, Ending 18-Series Home Streak

Also Watch: