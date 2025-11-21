India Drops to 142 in FIFA Rankings After Loss to Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: India have fallen six places in the latest FIFA rankings published on Wednesday and is now 142nd in the world.

The drop comes after India’s dismal performance in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, where the Blue Tigers have failed to win a single match in five outings. India suffered a 1-2 loss against Singapore on October 14 to crash out of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying race. It went down 0-1 in its latest match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The lowest FIFA ranking India has reached is 173 in March 2015.

The setback adds to the wider concerns in the domestic game, where the Indian Super League’s future remains unclear. Agencies

