India Exits AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 After 1-3 Loss to Chinese Taipei

Sydney: India bowed out of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 after suffering a 1-3 defeat against Chinese Taipei in their last Group C match at the Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. Chinese Taipei led 2-1 at half-time. The Mulan took an early lead through Su Yu-hsuan (12’), before Manisha Kalyan (39’) drew India level. However, Chinese Taipei took the lead once again in the first half through Hsu Yi-yun (45+8’), before Chen Yu-ting (77’) extended their lead in the second half. (IANS)

Also Read: Indian Shuttler Lakshya Sen Reflects on Mental Discipline at All England Finals