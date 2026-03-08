Pink-ball Test: Hamilton, Sutherland star as India stare at huge loss against Australia

Perth: Lucy Hamilton and Annabel Sutherland starred with the ball yet again as Australia tightened their grip on the one-off Pink-ball Test against India, as the visitors closed the second day with 105/6 in 29 overs and trail the hosts by 20 runs at the WACA Ground on Saturday.

It was a day on which Annabel was once again the standout performer – she followed up her fourth Test century with two wickets in the final session to cap a dominant all-round display. Her 129 off 171 balls was a masterclass in patience and control, along with crisp stroke play and unflappable temperament.

Supported by Ellyse Perry’s composed 76, Annabel carried Australia to 323 in 90.4 overs and grabbed a 125-run lead, with India pacer Sayali Satghare picking 4-50 on debut. Just like in the first innings, Lucy made her mark again by producing a decisive spell under lights to pick 3-32, while Darcie Brown chipped in with one scalp to keep the pressure relentless.

India’s batting faltered under the weight of scoreboard pressure and disciplined bowling. Loose strokes and poor shot selection undermined their reply, with the top order unable to withstand the probing lines of Australia’s seamers. Only Pratika Rawal offered real resistance by being unbeaten on 43 at stumps, while Sneh Rana is not out on 14.

In the morning, resuming from 96/3, Australia controlled the morning session as Ellyse and Annabel consolidated their overnight stand. Both raised their respective half-centuries with authority, keeping the scoreboard moving against India’s attack under searing heat.

Ellyse, who last passed fifty in July 2023, looked set for a hundred before falling lbw to Deepti Sharma on review. Her dismissal came after she crossed 1,000 career Test runs, overtaking Karen Rolton to become Australia’s leading run-scorer in the format and the first woman to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 30 wickets in Tests.

Annabel dropped on 90 by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, pressed on with confidence, even as Beth Mooney was reprieved twice early in her innings – once at silly point and again in the slips. The 128-run partnership between Annabel and Ellyse ensured Australia went past India’s first-innings score of 198 and put themselves into the lead.

Brief scores: India 198 and 105/6 in 29 overs (Pratika Rawal 43 not out, Sneh Rana 14 not out; Lucy Hamilton 3-32, Annabel Sutherland 2-15) trail Australia 323 all out in 90.4 overs (Annabel Sutherland 129, Ellyse Perry 76; Sayali Satghare 4-50, Deepti Sharma 2-67) by 20 runs. IANS

Also Read: All England Open: Lakshya Sen storms into final with win over Victor Lai