India eye series-clinching win against New Zealand in rain-threatened third ODI

Hamilton: India will look to wrap up the five-match ODI series with two games to spare when they take on New Zealand in the third match here at Seddon Park on Tuesday. Leading 2-0 after back-to-back victories in rain-affected encounters in Auckland and Wellington, Shubman Gill’s side will be keen to maintain their winning momentum, while Mitchell Santner’s hosts face the prospect of another series defeat after also losing the preceding T20I contest 2-3.

Seddon Park offers India an opportunity to settle the contest, but New Zealand will draw confidence from playing at home and will be desperate to produce a more complete performance. A victory for the visitors would seal the series, while the hosts must win to keep their hopes alive.

Weather poses a significant threat once more to the action. Rain has already interrupted the proceedings in the first two matches in Auckland and Wellington and looms large once more for the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Moreover, India’s outdoor training session ahead of the third ODI was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. Earlier, weather conditions in Welling forced Men in Blue to cancel their training session before the second ODI. IANS

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