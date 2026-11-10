Towhid Hridoy sets Bangladesh record with 324 runs in drawn Test against West Indies

Sylhet: Towhid Hridoy became the first Bangladesh batter to score 324 runs in a Test match, as the second Test against West Indies ended in a draw in Sylhet on Monday.

Chasing 369 to win, Bangladesh was 184 for four when fading light ended the final day’s play, with Litton Das unbeaten on seven and Mehidy Hasan Miraz on one.

West Indies, which won the opening Test in Mirpur by eight wickets, took the two-match series 1-0.

Hridoy starred with an unbeaten 242 in Bangladesh’s first innings, rescuing the host from 88 for three as it posted 386 for a 30-run lead over West Indies’ 356.

His marathon knock surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim’s previous Bangladesh record of 219 not out, and included a 117-run partnership with Taijul Islam.

Hridoy added 82 in the second innings, taking his match aggregate to 324 and surpassing Mominul Haque’s previous record of 281 against Sri Lanka in 2018. Agencies

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