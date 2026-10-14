India eye series-clinching win against West Indies in Hyderabad run-fest

Hyderabad: India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they take on the West Indies in the fourth match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, with the high-scoring venue promising another batting spectacle after the hosts' victory in Indore.

India, who are leading the series 2-1, will look to maintain their current form and put pressure on the visitors, while the West Indies hope to make a comeback and keep the series alive.

Since Hyderabad is a ground that favours batters and has short boundaries, both teams may once again be facing a high-scoring game. The place has seen several successful T20I chases of 208 and 187, and India once nearly exceeded the 300-run mark, ending up with the second-highest score in T20Is played between ICC Full Member countries.

The city also hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is one of the most aggressive batting teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a team attitude exemplified by Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen.

In Hyderabad, exceptional totals have been chased in recent domestic and franchise cricket, with the venue recording scores of 310, 297, 286 and 277 over the past two years.

The pitch has recently been relaid, but the conditions are likely to be in favour of the batters, especially if dew plays a role in the second innings. Since there is no rain predicted, the match is set to proceed without interruption.

India, on the other hand, will take into account their bowling problems after having to put up large totals during the tour. The hosts have admitted that their failure to defend their highest T20I total and their third-highest ODI score has been a concern. IANS

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