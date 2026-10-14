Zverev Battles Through Physical Struggles to Secure Shanghai Quarterfinal Spot

Shanghai: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev toughed out two tie-breaks to beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 7-6 (7/1) at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, winning his first match since being guaranteed the year-end world number one ranking.

“Really difficult match, I had some physical issues so, you know, I was maybe slower,” Zverev told the crowd.

“My ankle was acting up unfortunately again, I’m starting to feel my body more, but happy to be through,” Zverev elaborated in an on-court interview, without going into the specifics.

Zverev, the current world number two, was guaranteed the year-end number one spot after third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz lost to Zizou Bergs in Shanghai on Monday.

The 29-year-old German will play Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. Minaur beat Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4.

Earlier, France’s Arthur Gea continued his stellar record against Top-20 ranked players as Czech’s Jakub Mensik became his latest victim.

World No. 56 Gea had earlier dispatched No. 4 Ben Shelton in the round of 32 and now defeated No. 15 Mensik in the round of 16 in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4, to move into the quarterfinals.

Gea now has a 4-1 career record against top-20 players and has 13 wins in his last 15 tour-level matches. “I’m really happy about the result. I had a little revenge today, because at the US Open I stopped in this round,” Gea said. “I wanted to go far this week, and obviously now it’s starting to be good. I hope it’s going to continue.”

He will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina next in the quarterfinal who beat Hubert Hurkacz 1-6 6-3 7-6. Agencies

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