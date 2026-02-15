India face Pakistan tonight: Abhishek will play against Pakistan, says Suryakumar

Colombo: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday confirmed that opener Abhishek Sharma, who missed the second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia, is “fit to play” and will feature against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the crucial Group A clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Abhishek was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday due to a stomach infection, which he picked up during the clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In Abhishek’s absence, Sanju Samson opened against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring a brisk 22 off eight balls, and could reprise the role if needed.

Asked whether Abhishek will play on Sunday, Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference, “Yes, he will play. There’s always pressure. With India-Pakistan, it’s more of an occasion. No matter how much we say it’s just any other game, it’s a human tendency to be under pressure because it is not any other game. We don’t play them often either. So the pressure is always there.”

Moreover, the rain threat looms over the high-intensity encounter, as weather forecasts show a strong possibility of showers on Sunday in Colombo. Downplaying the rain factor, Suryakumar said, “Weather is something we can’t control. Playing good cricket is the only thing in our control. We have similar wickets back home, too. We have played a lot of cricket here. We are familiar with the conditions.”

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group in the opening stages of the past five editions of the T20 World Cup and the previous two 50-over World Cup competitions. Till now, the two sides have played each other eight times in the T20 World Cup, with India emerging victorious on seven occasions, while Pakistan managed to win only once (in 2021). IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: All-round Ireland thrash Oman