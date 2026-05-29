India Fall 0-2 to Jamaica in Unity Cup Semifinal at The Valley

London: Indian men’s football team suffered a 0-2 loss to Jamaica in the semifinal of the Unity Cup at The Valley. Courtney Clarke’s stunning early strike in the eighth minute and Kaheim Dixon’s solo effort in the 78th minute ensured the Reggae Boyz marched into the final. India, playing their first match on British soil since 2002, will face Zimbabwe, who went down to Nigeria in the first semi-final on Tuesday, in the third-place play-off on May 30. Nigeria will meet Jamaica in a repeat of last year’s final. IANS

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