India Finish Second Behind China as Women’s 4x400m Relay Sets Meet Record at Asian U20 Athletics

NEW DELHI: India concluded a successful run at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships, winning three gold medals on the final day. This included setting a meet record in the women’s 4x400m relay, helping India finish second in the overall rankings behind the host nation, China. The Indian team finished the championships with a total of 19 medals, 10 gold, five silver, and four bronze. China led the medal tally with 25 medals, including 14 gold.

The highlight of the closing day came in the women’s 4x400m relay, where Neeru Pathak, Bhumika Sanjay Nehate, Tahura Khatun and Sehnoor Bawa combined to deliver a gold medal and a new championship record of 3:38.07s. The Indian quartet eclipsed the previous meet record of 3:38.20 set by Japan in 2018, with Neeru producing a strong anchor leg to seal victory.

India also impressed in the men’s 4x400m relay, where Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S and Mohammed Ashfaq clocked 3:05.54s to claim bronze and establish a new Indian U20 national record. The race proved to be one of the highest-quality relay finals in championship history, with all three medallists bettering the long-standing meet record of 3:07.38 set by Japan in 1999. China won gold in 3:04.88, while Qatar secured silver in 3:05.06. The day's medal rush began in the morning session when Muskan stormed to victory in the women's 5,000m, winning gold in 16:53.08. India's second individual gold came from Venkatram Reddy Mogali, who produced a personal best of 1:48.27s to win the men's 800m title. IANS

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