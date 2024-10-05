India football team to play Vietnam in one-off friendly match on October 12

New Delhi: The Indian senior men’s football team will face Vietnam in a one-off friendly match on October 12 following the withdrawal of Lebanon from the tri-nation friendly tournament, at the Thien Truong Stadium in Naminh, Vietnam, with points counting towards the FIFA Rankings.

As per the original schedule, India were supposed to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12. After Lebanon’s withdrawal, the All-India Football Federation requested the Vietnam Football Federation to reschedule the Vietnam-India match to October 12, which was accepted by the VFF.

India will assemble in Kolkata on October 5 and have a training session on October 6. Manolo Márquez and his squad will travel to Vietnam on October 7, where they will continue training. IANS

Also Read: Football: India to host friendly match against Malaysia on November 19

Also Watch: