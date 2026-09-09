India Hockey Returns to Iconic Blue as HI Reverses Controversial Saffron Kit Decision

NEW DELHI: The Indian hockey teams will play in its old colour blue during the upcoming Asian Games, according to Hockey India (HI). There was plenty of furore over HI decision to change its long-standing colour from blue to saffron, which the teams sported in the recently-concluded Asian Games in the Netherlands and Belgium.

There was further controversy after HI president Dilip Tirkey questioned the process behing the decision saying it was implemented without the knowledge of the federation’s elected leadership or Executive Board. But as the Indian teams head to Japan for the Asiad, HI has seemingly reversed the decision for its first-choice kit. Agencies

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