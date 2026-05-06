India Hold Top ICC T20I Ranking After Historic Third World Cup Triumph

NEW DELHI: Three-time World Cup winner India on Tuesday retained the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings, followed by England and Australia at second and third, respectively.

India had created history by becoming the first team to successfully defend its ICC Men's T20 World Cup title and also win it for a record-extending third time in March, when it co-hosted the tournament with Sri Lanka.

“The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2025 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent,” the ICC said on its website. Agencies

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