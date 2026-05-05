High-Stakes Test for India as U17 Women Face Ruthless Japan in Asian Cup Clash

Suzhou: The Indian women’s football team faces strong contenders Japan in their second match of Group B at Pitch 4 of the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in Suzhou, China, on Tuesday as their journey in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 now moves into a far sterner phase.

After a 0-2 defeat to Australia in their opening Group B fixture, India find themselves in a situation where every goal carries weight. Goal difference is crucial, and a couple of double-digit scorelines popped up on the first matchday, including Japan’s 13-0 win over Lebanon. In Group C, DPR Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 10-0. IANS

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