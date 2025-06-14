India in with Germany, Ireland as FIH reveals draw for Women’s Junior World Cup

Santiago: India have been clubbed with former champions and strong contenders Germany, Ireland, and minnows Namibia in Pool C as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) revealed the groupings for the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, which will be played in Chile later this year.

With the event set to feature 24 teams for the first time in the competition’s history, the teams were divided into six Pools of four teams each on Thursday.

Thus, Pool Chile A will have defending champions the Netherlands, Japan, Chile, and Malaysia, while Pool B will include Argentina, Belgium, Zimbabwe, and Wales. England, South Africa, China, and Austria will comprise Pool D; Pool E will have Australia, Spain, Canada, and Scotland, while Pool F will include the United States, Korea, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

The most prestigious tournament for young girls will be held from December 1 to 13, 2025, in Santiago, Chile. The Netherlands are the current Junior Women’s World Champions, having defeated Argentina in the final of the 2023 edition.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “It’s with great pleasure that FIH is going back to Chile for one of its most important events. It will be a great occasion to welcome all the young stars from around the world, who will come to enjoy the sporting moments, perform at their best, and also experience the fantastic hospitality of Chile. IANS

