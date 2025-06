Indian women gear up for crucial FIH Pro League matches in Europe

London: The Indian women’s hockey team is set to kick off the second and final leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women), facing Australia, Argentina, Belgium and China in the European leg. Currently ranked sixth with nine points, the team will play Australia on June 14 and 15 and Argentina on June 17 and 18, at London’s Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

Talking about the upcoming matches, Indian captain Salima Tete said, “Our aim is to play well and defeat the teams that are ranked above us in this leg of the FIH Pro League. To prepare for our matches, we have been recording our performances and reviewing them so we can not only improve upon our weaknesses but also know where we are doing well to continue upon those areas during our matches.”

After their London matches, the Indian team will head to Antwerp to face Belgium on June 21 and 22, followed by their final two FIH Pro League (Women) matches against China in Berlin on June 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team will face Australia in Antwerp on June 14 and 15. Ranked fifth with 15 points, the team is looking to bounce back against Australia and gain crucial points to stay in contention for the top three positions.

Indian men’s team captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasised the importance of winning against Australia, saying, “A win against Australia will be very critical for us, as it will not only help us gain crucial points but also give the team a winning momentum. We’ve had a few close games in the last four matches, and while we have been on the losing end, we want to change that and get some wins under our belts.”

All the FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Men and Women) matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Select. IANS

Also Read: Steve Smith sent for X-ray after suffering finger dislocation

Also Watch: