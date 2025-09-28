India is way above Pakistan in cricket, as well as in thinking, says Amit Mishra

New Delhi: As the cricketing world braces for a high-voltage Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has backed the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to clinch a decisive win in Dubai on Sunday night.

“India will win. India is way above Pakistan in cricket, as well as in thinking. They are not even able to match their thinking with us. Look, I don't want to go on their words or all the nonsense they are saying from behind. But who is doing good for them in cricket? On which ranking they are? What is the thinking going on? Have they been able to beat our bowling or batting?”

“Yes, we have to improve our fielding. We shouldn't miss so many catches in matches because in any team, if you miss a catch in T20, anything is possible. Now that dew has started to arrive, that too is going a factor. So I think if you look at it, there is no comparison between us and them.”

“We don't even have senior players. All our young players are playing, barring Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, who aren’t getting much chances to bat, so as Hardik Pandya. We are winning matches via our young players, despite not having Virat, Rohit Sharma, or any other big players. So in terms of thinking, and in cricket, we are way ahead of them and I don't think they are around us,” said Mishra in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Yet, Mishra didn’t shy away from highlighting India’s Achilles heel in the competition so far - fielding. With dew coming into play, India have shelled many chances and their overall fielding standards suffering a big drop. Mishra urged the team to adapt quickly and work harder on catching with the wet ball in practice sessions ahead of the final.

“I think when dew is formed, the ball becomes a little heavy. So I think they should practice catching with a wet ball and they should practice in such a way that whatever difficulty is there, whether it is light, or the ball is wet, you should practice that to iron it out. It is important to do that, which is the job of fielding coach.” IANS

Also read: Asia Cup: India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over, maintain unbeaten run