India junior men’s hockey team stun Great Britain in Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru: The Indian junior men’s hockey team continued its winning streak as they registered a stunning 6-4 win against Great Britain in a high-scoring game here at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup on Sunday. Goals by Mohd Konain Dad (7'), Dilraj Singh (17', 50'), Sharda Nand Tiwari (20', 50') and Manmeet Singh (26') earned India consecutive wins while Rory Penrose’s (2', 15'), Michael Royden (46', 59') put their name on the scoreboard for Great Britain.

High on confidence from their opening match win against Japan on Saturday, the young Indian side entertained the Sunday audience with a large presence of Indian hockey fans. IANS

