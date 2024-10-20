Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Starts Strong with 4-2 Victory Over Japan at Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru: The Indian junior men’s hockey team made an impressive start at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Saturday with a stunning 4-2 win against Japan. Goals were scored by Amir Ali (12'), Gurjot Singh (36'), Anand Sourabh Kushwaha (44') and Ankit Pal (47') in India’s win while Tsubasa Tanaka (26') and Rakusei Yamanaka (57') scored for Japan.

India’s opening game win was welcomed with a big smile by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who begins his new innings in hockey as coach of the Indian junior men’s team. IANS

