India look to continue dominance in South Asian Senior Athletics C’ships

NEW DELHI: A second string Indian team, made up of several junior players, will look to continue the country’s dominance in the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships which will make a return after 15 years here on Friday.

The fourth edition of the championships to be held at the Birsa Munda Stadium under the aegis of South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) will mark the revival of the regional event after Kochi in Kerala hosted the last one in 2008.

In fact, the championships is being held in India for the third time, with the country having hosted the inaugural edition in 1997. Sri Lanka hosted the second edition in 1998.

This time, 206 athletes from six South Asian nations -- India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives -- will compete across 37 medal events over three days. Agencies

