GSA A Division: Football League Matches End in Draw

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Both matches in the GSA A Division Football League ended in draws at Nehru Stadium today. In the first encounter, Gauhati Town Club and Maharana Athletic Club played out a goalless draw. The second match between Dynamo Club and Rajbari Athletic Club was a more intense affair, finishing 2-2. Tridev Boro and Sangti Janai Shianglong found the net for Dynamo, while Laikangpa and Shrinivash Singh scored for Rajbari.

